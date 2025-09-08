On day 2, of the second joint symposium hosted U.S. Army Corps of Engineers – Far East District (USACE FED) and Ministry of National Defense – Defense Installations Agency (MND-DIA) from Sept. 4-5, 2025, in Seoul, South Korea, Sarah Woo, Chief of Engineering Division, USACE FED stated, “I truly believe this is a win-win story for both country’s” while discussing the importance of and coming to an agreement about how to use local building materials while also adhering to U.S. codes and regulations. (U.S. Army photo by Monique Freemon)
USACE FED and MND-DIA continue building collaboration through two-day symposium in Seoul
