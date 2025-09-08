USACE FED and MND-DIA continue building collaboration through two-day symposium in Seoul

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

During the end of the second joint symposium hosted by the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers – Far East District (USACE FED) and Ministry of National Defense – Defense Installations Agency (MND-DIA) from Sept. 4-5, 2025, in Seoul, South Korea, Col. Jeremiah J. Willis, commander, USACE FED, said, “I think the symposium improved the program tenfold and it will be better moving forward—getting more technical and seeing our similarities and differences, both working together for success,” Willis said. (U.S. Army photo by Monique Freemon)