    USACE FED and MND-DIA continue building collaboration through two-day symposium in Seoul [Image 1 of 6]

    USACE FED and MND-DIA continue building collaboration through two-day symposium in Seoul

    CAMP HUMPHREYS, SOUTH KOREA

    09.03.2025

    Photo by Monique Freemon 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Far East District

    During the end of the second joint symposium hosted by the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers – Far East District (USACE FED) and Ministry of National Defense – Defense Installations Agency (MND-DIA) from Sept. 4-5, 2025, in Seoul, South Korea, Col. Jeremiah J. Willis, commander, USACE FED, said, “I think the symposium improved the program tenfold and it will be better moving forward—getting more technical and seeing our similarities and differences, both working together for success,” Willis said. (U.S. Army photo by Monique Freemon)

