USACE FED and MND-DIA continue building collaboration through two-day symposium in Seoul

Prior to presentations of the first day of the second joint symposium hosted by the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers – Far East District (USACE FED) and Ministry of National Defense – Defense Installations Agency (MND-DIA) from Sept. 4-5, 2025, in Seoul, South Korea, MND-DIA discussed the two phrases feature on the banner, “ACE” for “Alliance Construction Excellence” and “KATCHI” for Korean-US Alliance, Together in Construction Hand in Hand.” While the former is new, the latter is a Korean saying that means “together” or “with” to represent the spirit of allied cooperation between FED and MND-DIA. (U.S. Army photo by Monique Freemon)