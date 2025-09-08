USS Decatur Gives Tours to Visitors for WWII 80th Anniversary

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Boatswain’s Mate Seaman Apprentice Jeremiah Mitchell, assigned to the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Decatur (DDG 73), gives a tour of the rigid-hull inflatable boat and explains man overboard and shipboard recovery to visitors during the 80th anniversary of the end of World War II on Ford Island, Hawaii, Aug. 30, 2025. (U.S. Navy photo by Seaman Caesarius Edwards)