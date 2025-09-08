USS Decatur Gives Tours to Visitors for WWII 80th Anniversary

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Fire Controlman 2nd Class Erwing Zavala, assigned to the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Decatur (DDG 73), gives a tour of the aft missile deck and the close-in weapon system to visitors during the 80th anniversary of the end of World War II on Ford Island, Hawaii, Aug. 30, 2025. (U.S. Navy photo by Seaman Caesarius Edwards)