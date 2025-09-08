USS Decatur Hosts WWII 80th Anniversary Commemoration Tours for Oahu Community

Photo By Seaman Caesarius Edwards | Boatswain’s Mate Seaman Apprentice Jeremiah Mitchell, assigned to the Arleigh...... read more read more Photo By Seaman Caesarius Edwards | Boatswain’s Mate Seaman Apprentice Jeremiah Mitchell, assigned to the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Decatur (DDG 73), gives a tour of the rigid-hull inflatable boat and explains man overboard and shipboard recovery to visitors during the 80th anniversary of the end of World War II on Ford Island, Hawaii, Aug. 30, 2025. (U.S. Navy photo by Seaman Caesarius Edwards) see less | View Image Page

The Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Decatur (DDG 73) welcomed members of the Oahu community for a series of tours to commemorate the 80th anniversary of the end of World War II.



Sailors guided visitors through key topside spaces including the forecastle, bridge, and flight deck while sharing the Navy’s WWII history and how today’s fleet carries forward the legacy of those who served from 1941–1945.



The tours, held in the days leading up to Sept. 2, the anniversary of the formal surrender aboard USS Missouri, offered guests a bridge between the harbor’s living history and the modern surface fleet. The ship also coordinated with waterfront partners to ensure safe, family-friendly access and accommodated veterans and Gold Star families in the tour flow, with many visitors arriving from nearby memorials and museums. Volunteers from across the crew supported wayfinding, hospitality stations, and accessibility needs.



One such volunteer was Ensign Luigi Thompson, who guided guests through the forecastle, said the day was both humbling and inspiring.



“This event is about remembering the people who risked their lives in the war, and I am thankful for those Sailors who sacrificed so we could continue to improve,” Thompson said. “It made me proud to take ownership of my equipment and what my division does. Being able to explain it to new minds gives me a sense of pride in being part of the Navy.”



Thompson described the anchor chain, capstan, and braking system to visitors, explaining how they are used in anchoring and mooring evolutions.



“People were impressed by the sheer size and weight of the equipment, and many were surprised by how critical deck division is during these operations,” Thompson added. “Seeing their reactions gave me a sense of purpose in sharing my knowledge and my Sailors’ experiences.”



Throughout the day, Decatur Sailors demonstrated shipboard equipment, explained seamanship fundamentals, and answered questions about life at sea, such as standing watch on the bridge and conducting flight deck operations.



Boatswain’s Mate Seaman Jeremiah Mitchell, who shared details about Decatur’s rigid-hull inflatable boats (RHIBs), said the community’s curiosity reinforced his own pride in service.



“A former Navy visitor asked if we could launch both RHIBs quickly enough to save a man’s life if one wasn’t enough. That kind of question shows how much people care about what we do,” Mitchell said. “Explaining our lifesaving equipment to the community gave me more inspiration and confidence. It was an honor to connect what we do now with the sacrifices of WWII veterans.”



In addition to shipboard stops, the ship showcased displays highlighting WWII milestones in the Pacific, the significance of Pearl Harbor to America’s sea power, and the Navy’s enduring commitment to regional stability. Sailors also spoke about the surface fleet’s role in supporting allies and partners, humanitarian assistance, and maintaining freedom of navigation.