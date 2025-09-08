USS Decatur Gives Tours to Visitors for WWII 80th Anniversary

Gas Turbine System Technician (Mechanical) 1st Class Keith Daye, assigned to the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Decatur (DDG 73), gives explanation of mooring lines and mooring evolutions to visitors during the 80th anniversary of the end of World War II on Ford Island, Hawaii, Aug. 30, 2025. (U.S. Navy photo by Seaman Caesarius Edwards)
|Date Taken:
|08.30.2025
|Date Posted:
|09.10.2025 19:33
|Photo ID:
|9305395
|VIRIN:
|250830-N-DU614-1096
|Resolution:
|4907x3542
|Size:
|1.36 MB
|Location:
|FORD ISLAND, HAWAII, US
|Web Views:
|5
|Downloads:
|0
USS Decatur Hosts WWII 80th Anniversary Commemoration Tours for Oahu Community
