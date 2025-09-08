Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS Decatur Gives Tours to Visitors for WWII 80th Anniversary [Image 3 of 6]

    USS Decatur Gives Tours to Visitors for WWII 80th Anniversary

    FORD ISLAND, HAWAII, UNITED STATES

    08.30.2025

    Photo by Seaman Caesarius Edwards 

    Navy Public Affairs Support Element Detachment Hawaii

    Gas Turbine System Technician (Mechanical) 1st Class Keith Daye, assigned to the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Decatur (DDG 73), gives explanation of mooring lines and mooring evolutions to visitors during the 80th anniversary of the end of World War II on Ford Island, Hawaii, Aug. 30, 2025. (U.S. Navy photo by Seaman Caesarius Edwards)

    Date Taken: 08.30.2025
    Date Posted: 09.10.2025 19:33
    Photo ID: 9305395
    VIRIN: 250830-N-DU614-1096
    Resolution: 4907x3542
    Size: 1.36 MB
    Location: FORD ISLAND, HAWAII, US
    This work, USS Decatur Gives Tours to Visitors for WWII 80th Anniversary [Image 6 of 6], by SN Caesarius Edwards, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    USS Decatur Hosts WWII 80th Anniversary Commemoration Tours for Oahu Community

    Decatur
    Hawaii
    Navy
    destroyer
    WWII Anniversary

