Ohio Leadership Visits Guardsmen Supporting D.C. Safe and Beautiful Task Force

U.S. Army Brig. Gen. Matthew Woodruff, center, adjutant general, Ohio National Guard, meets with Ohio Guard members patrolling metro stations supporting Joint Task Force – District of Columbia at locations across Washington, D.C. Sep. 3, 2025. About 2,300 National Guard members are supporting the D.C. Safe and Beautiful mission providing critical support to the D.C. Metropolitan Police Department in ensuring the safety of all who live, work and visit the District. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. 1st Class Erica Jaros)