    Ohio Leadership Visits Guardsmen Supporting D.C. Safe and Beautiful Task Force [Image 1 of 13]

    Ohio Leadership Visits Guardsmen Supporting D.C. Safe and Beautiful Task Force

    WASHINGTON, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, UNITED STATES

    09.03.2025

    Photo by Sgt. 1st Class Erica Jaros 

    715th Public Affairs Detachment

    U.S. Army Brig. Gen. Matthew Woodruff, left, adjutant general, Ohio National Guard, meets with Ohio Guard members patrolling metro stations in support of Joint Task Force – District of Columbia at locations across Washington, D.C. Sep. 3, 2025. About 2,300 National Guard members are supporting the D.C. Safe and Beautiful mission providing critical support to the D.C. Metropolitan Police Department in ensuring the safety of all who live, work and visit the District. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. 1st Class Erica Jaros)

    Date Taken: 09.03.2025
    Date Posted: 09.10.2025 18:30
    Photo ID: 9305318
    VIRIN: 250903-Z-DH163-1076
    Resolution: 6720x4480
    Size: 20.7 MB
    Location: WASHINGTON, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, US
    Ohio TAG
    National Guard
    DCsafe
    Safe and Beautiful

