Ohio Leadership Visits Guardsmen Supporting D.C. Safe and Beautiful Task Force

U.S. Army Brig. Gen. Matthew Woodruff, center, adjutant general, Ohio National Guard, presents a coin to an Ohio Guard member supporting the D.C. Safe and Beautiful Task Force at locations across Washington, D.C. Sep. 3, 2025. About 2,000 National Guard members are supporting the D.C. Safe and Beautiful mission providing critical support to the D.C. Metropolitan Police Department in ensuring the safety of all who live, work and visit the District. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. 1st Class Erica Jaros)