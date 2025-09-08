Ohio Leadership Visits Guardsmen Supporting D.C. Safe and Beautiful Task Force

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

A U.S. Soldier with the Ohio National Guard speaks with a member of the public while patrolling metro stations in support of Joint Task Force – District of Columbia at Eastern Market in Washington, D.C. Sep. 3, 2025. About 2,000 National Guard members are supporting the D.C. Safe and Beautiful mission providing critical support to the D.C. Metropolitan Police Department in ensuring the safety of all who live, work and visit the District. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. 1st Class Erica Jaros)