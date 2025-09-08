Ohio Leadership Visits Guardsmen Supporting D.C. Safe and Beautiful Task Force

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Army Brig. Gen. Leland Blanchard II, left, commanding general, District of Columbia National Guard, and Brig. Gen. Matthew Woodruff, adjutant general, Ohio National Guard, discuss ongoing support for Joint Task Force – District of Columbia at the Eastern Market Metro Station in Washington, D.C. Aug. 25, 2025. About 2,000 National Guard members are supporting the D.C. Safe and Beautiful mission providing critical support to the D.C. Metropolitan Police Department in ensuring the safety of all who live, work and visit the District. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. 1st Class Erica Jaros)