Col. Andrew Baker, commander of the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Los Angeles District, speaks Aug. 28 about the importance of partnership and technical precision during the groundbreaking ceremony for Phase 2B of the Murrieta Creek Flood Control, Environmental Restoration and Recreation Project in Temecula, California.
|Date Taken:
|08.28.2025
|Date Posted:
|09.10.2025 12:43
|Photo ID:
|9304053
|VIRIN:
|250828-A-UT290-1005
|Resolution:
|3328x5488
|Size:
|9.43 MB
|Location:
|TEMECULA, CALIFORNIA, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, USACE, partners break ground on Murrieta Creek Phase 2B [Image 9 of 9], by Stephen Baack, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
USACE, partners break ground on Murrieta Creek Phase 2B
No keywords found.