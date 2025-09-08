Date Taken: 08.28.2025 Date Posted: 09.10.2025 12:43 Photo ID: 9304029 VIRIN: 250828-A-UT290-1004 Resolution: 5712x4284 Size: 4.81 MB Location: TEMECULA, CALIFORNIA, US

Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0

PUBLIC DOMAIN

This work, USACE, partners break ground on Murrieta Creek Phase 2B [Image 9 of 9], by Stephen Baack, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.