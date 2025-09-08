A backhoe loader decorated with flowers and a “2B” display is staged for the Aug. 28 groundbreaking ceremony for Phase 2B of the Murrieta Creek Flood Control, Environmental Restoration and Recreation Project in Temecula, California.
|Date Taken:
|08.28.2025
|Date Posted:
|09.10.2025 12:43
|Photo ID:
|9304042
|VIRIN:
|250828-A-UT290-1017
|Resolution:
|3895x5119
|Size:
|3.65 MB
|Location:
|TEMECULA, CALIFORNIA, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, USACE, partners break ground on Murrieta Creek Phase 2B [Image 9 of 9], by Stephen Baack, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
USACE, partners break ground on Murrieta Creek Phase 2B
No keywords found.