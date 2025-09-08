Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USACE, partners break ground on Murrieta Creek Phase 2B

    USACE, partners break ground on Murrieta Creek Phase 2B

    TEMECULA, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    08.28.2025

    Photo by Stephen Baack 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Los Angeles District

    Officials from the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Riverside County, the cities of Temecula and Murrieta, and Congress gather Aug. 28 to take part in a ceremonial shovel toss during the Phase 2B groundbreaking of the Murrieta Creek Flood Control, Environmental Restoration and Recreation Project in Temecula, California.

    Date Taken: 08.28.2025
    Date Posted: 09.10.2025 12:43
    Photo ID: 9304037
    VIRIN: 250828-A-UT290-1010
    Resolution: 3798x2597
    Size: 1.86 MB
    Location: TEMECULA, CALIFORNIA, US
    flood control
    Temecula
    Riverside County
    Riverside County Flood Control and Water Conservation District
    Murrieta Creek

