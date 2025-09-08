USACE, partners break ground on Murrieta Creek Phase 2B

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Officials from the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Riverside County, the cities of Temecula and Murrieta, and Congress gather Aug. 28 to take part in a ceremonial shovel toss during the Phase 2B groundbreaking of the Murrieta Creek Flood Control, Environmental Restoration and Recreation Project in Temecula, California.