A 39th Security Forces Squadron Airman lays in the firing position during Exercise Titan Shield 25-09 at Incirlik Air Base, Türkiye, Sept. 9, 2025. A simulated ground attack during the exercise challenged the 39th SFS to demonstrate their ability to defend the base and maintain mission readiness in critical conditions. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Greydon Furstenau)
|Date Taken:
|09.08.2025
|Date Posted:
|09.10.2025 01:04
|Photo ID:
|9303073
|VIRIN:
|250909-F-XM554-1121
|Resolution:
|8256x5504
|Size:
|3.62 MB
|Location:
|INCIRLIK AIR BASE, ADANA, TR
This work, Incirlik defenders showcase lethality in Titan Shield 25-09 [Image 6 of 6], by SrA Greydon Furstenau, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.