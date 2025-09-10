Incirlik Airmen strengthen emergency response, lethality during Combat Readiness Inspection

INCIRLIK AIR BASE, Türkiye -- The 39th Air Base Wing conducted Exercise Titan Shield 25-09 as part of a Combat Readiness Inspection Sept. 8-11, 2025, assessing operational strengths and areas for improvement to ensure the wing remains prepared to meet mission demands in a dynamic environment.



The exercise showcased the 39th ABW’s ability to provide pacing threat-ready forces to the combatant commander, which is essential to defending vital U.S. interests, deterring aggression, and deepening relationships with allies and partners.



“I am confident our team is prepared and excited to take on any challenge,” said U.S. Air Force Col. Albert Esposito, 39th ABW commander. “Our Airmen’s dedication day in and day out, along with their professionalism and teamwork, will make all the difference in this complex scenario.”



U.S. Air Force units across Incirlik Air Base took part in the exercise, with additional support from tenant organizations, making it a base-wide effort. Unit efforts included 39th Security Forces Squadron responding to simulated ground attacks, 39th Operations Support Squadron adapting to an alternate control tower location, and the 39th Medical and Support Groups’ response to a mass casualty incident.



The 39th ABW is currently postured to complete one wing-level exercise per month, with a large-scale exercise such as a CRI annually.



“One of the goals of the exercises that we plan throughout the year is to give [our Airmen] the most realistic scenarios and training opportunities possible to prepare them for real-world situations,” said U.S. Air Force Master Sgt. William Yarlett, 39th ABW future operations division chief.



The shared challenges during exercises like Titan Shield 25-09 allow Airmen to experience the kind of growth and camaraderie often associated with deployed environments. Working through difficult scenarios together enhances a sense of purpose while encouraging teamwork, resilience and tactical excellence.



“The exercise helped me grow as a medic,” said Staff Sergeant Destiny Robles, 39th Medical Group, non commissioned officer in charge of Immunizations Clinic. “I feel more confident in my clinical skills, and it reminded me how important it is to be there for our patients when it counts.”



This exercise highlighted not just the areas where personnel can improve, but also where they are exceeding.



“I think that the biggest takeaway from this exercise was that the wing is ready to sustain operations and deter threats not only for Incirlik, but the region as a whole,” said Yarlett.

