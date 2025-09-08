A 39th Security Forces Squadron Airman simulates engaging with adversaries during Exercise Titan Shield 25-09 at Incirlik Air Base, Türkiye, Sept. 9, 2025. The exercise trains and tests the 39th Air Base Wing’s ability to maintain operational effectiveness and respond to contingencies in contested environments. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Greydon Furstenau)
|Date Taken:
|09.08.2025
|Date Posted:
|09.10.2025 01:04
|Photo ID:
|9303068
|VIRIN:
|250909-F-XM554-1099
|Resolution:
|2830x1887
|Size:
|506.34 KB
|Location:
|INCIRLIK AIR BASE, ADANA, TR
|Web Views:
|7
|Downloads:
|3
This work, Incirlik defenders showcase lethality in Titan Shield 25-09 [Image 6 of 6], by SrA Greydon Furstenau, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.