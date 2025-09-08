Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Incirlik defenders showcase lethality in Titan Shield 25-09 [Image 1 of 6]

    Incirlik defenders showcase lethality in Titan Shield 25-09

    INCIRLIK AIR BASE, ADANA, TURKEY

    09.08.2025

    Photo by Senior Airman Greydon Furstenau 

    39th Air Base Wing

    A 39th Security Forces Squadron Airman simulates engaging with adversaries during Exercise Titan Shield 25-09 at Incirlik Air Base, Türkiye, Sept. 9, 2025. The exercise trains and tests the 39th Air Base Wing’s ability to maintain operational effectiveness and respond to contingencies in contested environments. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Greydon Furstenau)

    Date Taken: 09.08.2025
    Date Posted: 09.10.2025 01:04
    Photo ID: 9303068
    VIRIN: 250909-F-XM554-1099
    Resolution: 2830x1887
    Size: 506.34 KB
    Location: INCIRLIK AIR BASE, ADANA, TR
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Incirlik defenders showcase lethality in Titan Shield 25-09 [Image 6 of 6], by SrA Greydon Furstenau, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Incirlik Air Base
    39th Air Base Wing
    exercise
    Titan Shield 25-09

