Incirlik defenders showcase lethality in Titan Shield 25-09

A 39th Security Forces Squadron Airman engages with adversaries during Exercise Titan Shield 25-09 at Incirlik Air Base, Türkiye, Sept. 9, 2025. The exercise trains and tests the 39th Air Base Wing’s ability to maintain operational effectiveness and respond to contingencies in contested environments. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Greydon Furstenau)