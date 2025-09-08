Incirlik defenders showcase lethality in Titan Shield 25-09

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

39th Security Forces Squadron Airmen enter a secure area during Exercise Titan Shield 25-09 at Incirlik Air Base, Türkiye, Sept. 9, 2025. A simulated ground attack during the exercise challenged the 39th SFS to demonstrate their ability to defend the base and maintain mission readiness in critical conditions. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Greydon Furstenau)