New York Air Guard space operators share best practices with Brazilian counterparts

Capt Rafael Rodrigues Luz Benevides of the Brazilian Air Force delivers a brief on advance satellite orbital operations during a subject matter expert exchange event hosted by the 222 Command and Control Squadron at Hancock Air Field, August 19 2025. The event was held to assist the Brazilian Space Operations Center (COPE) with advanced space operations. New York Air National Guard photo by Capt Jason Carr