    New York Air Guard space operators share best practices with Brazilian counterparts [Image 7 of 7]

    New York Air Guard space operators share best practices with Brazilian counterparts

    SYRACUSE, NY, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES

    08.19.2025

    Photo by Capt. Jason Carr 

    107th Attack Wing

    Capt Rafael Rodrigues Luz Benevides of the Brazilian Air Force delivers a brief on advance satellite orbital operations during a subject matter expert exchange event hosted by the 222 Command and Control Squadron at Hancock Air Field, August 19 2025. The event was held to assist the Brazilian Space Operations Center (COPE) with advanced space operations. New York Air National Guard photo by Capt Jason Carr

    Date Taken: 08.19.2025
    Date Posted: 09.09.2025 10:14
    Location: SYRACUSE, NY, NEW YORK, US
    SOUTHCOM
    Brazil
    NYANG
    222 CACS
    COPE

