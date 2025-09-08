Brazilian Space Operators Partner with 222 for SME Exchange

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Capt Rafael Rodrigues Luz Benevides, Chief, Satellite Engineering Section (left), and 1st Lt Thiago Rodrigues De Oliveira Tanaco, assigned to Brazil's Air Force attend a subject matter expert exchange hosted by the 222 Command and Control Squadron, NYANG, August 19 2025. COPE, Brazil's Space Operations Center, is comprised of personnel from across their Navy, Army, and Air Force, bringing a joint perspective to their operations. New York Air National Guard photo by Capt Jason Carr.