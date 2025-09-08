Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Brazilian Space Operators Partner with 222 for SME Exchange [Image 6 of 7]

    Brazilian Space Operators Partner with 222 for SME Exchange

    SYRACUSE, NY, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES

    08.19.2025

    Photo by Capt. Jason Carr 

    107th Attack Wing

    Capt Rafael Rodrigues Luz Benevides, Chief, Satellite Engineering Section (left), and 1st Lt Thiago Rodrigues De Oliveira Tanaco, assigned to Brazil's Air Force attend a subject matter expert exchange hosted by the 222 Command and Control Squadron, NYANG, August 19 2025. COPE, Brazil's Space Operations Center, is comprised of personnel from across their Navy, Army, and Air Force, bringing a joint perspective to their operations. New York Air National Guard photo by Capt Jason Carr.

    Date Taken: 08.19.2025
    Date Posted: 09.09.2025 10:14
    Photo ID: 9300998
    VIRIN: 250819-Z-HI792-1009
    Resolution: 6356x5085
    Size: 13.31 MB
    Location: SYRACUSE, NY, NEW YORK, US
