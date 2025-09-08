New York Air Guard space operators share best practices with Brazilian counterparts

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Representatives pose in front of an MQ-9 Reaper remotely piloted aircraft assigned to the 174th Attack Wing during a subject matter expert exchange event at Hancock Air Field, August 19 2025. Representative from the Brazilian Space Operations Center (COPE), 222 Command and Control Squadron, AFRL, SOUTHCOM, and commercial defense contractors attended to help advance joint space capabilities between the U.S. and Brazil. New York Air National Guard photo by Capt Jason Carr