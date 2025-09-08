Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    New York Air Guard space operators share best practices with Brazilian counterparts [Image 4 of 7]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    New York Air Guard space operators share best practices with Brazilian counterparts

    SYRACUSE, NY, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES

    08.19.2025

    Photo by Capt. Jason Carr 

    107th Attack Wing

    Representatives pose in front of an MQ-9 Reaper remotely piloted aircraft assigned to the 174th Attack Wing during a subject matter expert exchange event at Hancock Air Field, August 19 2025. Representative from the Brazilian Space Operations Center (COPE), 222 Command and Control Squadron, AFRL, SOUTHCOM, and commercial defense contractors attended to help advance joint space capabilities between the U.S. and Brazil. New York Air National Guard photo by Capt Jason Carr

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.19.2025
    Date Posted: 09.09.2025 10:14
    Photo ID: 9300960
    VIRIN: 250819-Z-HI792-1012
    Resolution: 8256x5504
    Size: 12.8 MB
    Location: SYRACUSE, NY, NEW YORK, US
    Web Views: 5
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, New York Air Guard space operators share best practices with Brazilian counterparts [Image 7 of 7], by CPT Jason Carr, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    New York Air Guard space operators share best practices with Brazilian counterparts
    New York Air Guard space operators share best practices with Brazilian counterparts
    New York Air Guard space operators share best practices with Brazilian counterparts
    New York Air Guard space operators share best practices with Brazilian counterparts
    New York Air Guard space operators share best practices with Brazilian counterparts
    Brazilian Space Operators Partner with 222 for SME Exchange
    New York Air Guard space operators share best practices with Brazilian counterparts

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    New York Air Guard space operators share best practices with Brazilian counterparts

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    SOUTHCOM
    Brazil
    SPP
    NYANG
    107 ATKW
    222 CACS

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download