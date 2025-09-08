New York Air Guard space operators share best practices with Brazilian counterparts

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Lieutenant Commander Antonio Jose Ferreira Vieira, Deputy, Satellite Communications Section assigned to Brazilian Navy (left) and Colonel Felipe Andre Lima Costa, Chief, Payload Section, assigned to Brazilian Army during a subject matter expert exchange hosted by the 222 Command and Control Squadron, NYANG, August 19 2025. COPE, Brazil's Space Operations Center, is comprised of personnel from across their Navy, Army, and Air Force, bringing a joint perspective to their operations. New York Air National Guard photo by Capt Jason Carr.