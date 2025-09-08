Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    U.S. Marine Officer Promoted in Alexandria During Bright Star 2025, Symbolizing U.S.-Egyptian Friendship [Image 7 of 10]

    U.S. Marine Officer Promoted in Alexandria During Bright Star 2025, Symbolizing U.S.-Egyptian Friendship

    ALEXANDRIA, EGYPT

    09.01.2025

    Photo by Maged Benjamin-Elias 

    U.S. Central Command Public Affairs           

    Egyptian Brig. Gen. Amro Hassan, left, commanding general of the 3rd Mechanized Infantry Division, and U.S. Marine Corps Brig. Gen. Stephen Lightfoot, right, commanding general of Task Force 51/5th Marine Expeditionary Brigade, pin the rank of colonel on U.S. Marine Corps Col. Brian Blaine during his promotion ceremony at BRIGHT STAR 25, Mohamed Naguib Military Base, Egypt, Sept. 1, 2025. The ceremony, conducted by an Egyptian general for a U.S. Marine, underscores the enduring partnership between U.S. and Egyptian armed forces. The BRIGHT STAR exercise enhances readiness and builds our partners’ capacity to operate seamlessly together, while improving interoperability in a joint operations environment. (U.S. Central Command photo by Maged Benjamin-Elias)

    Egypt
    CENTCOM
    BrightStar25

