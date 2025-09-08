U.S. Marine Officer Promoted in Alexandria During Bright Star 2025, Symbolizing U.S.-Egyptian Friendship

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Egyptian Brig. Gen. Amro Hassan, left, commanding general of the 3rd Mechanized Infantry Division, and U.S. Marine Corps Brig. Gen. Stephen Lightfoot, right, commanding general of Task Force 51/5th Marine Expeditionary Brigade, pin the rank of colonel on U.S. Marine Corps Col. Brian Blaine during his promotion ceremony at BRIGHT STAR 25, Mohamed Naguib Military Base, Egypt, Sept. 1, 2025. The ceremony, conducted by an Egyptian general for a U.S. Marine, underscores the enduring partnership between U.S. and Egyptian armed forces. The BRIGHT STAR exercise enhances readiness and builds our partners’ capacity to operate seamlessly together, while improving interoperability in a joint operations environment. (U.S. Central Command photo by Maged Benjamin-Elias)