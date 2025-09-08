U.S. Marine Officer Promoted in Alexandria During Bright Star 2025, Symbolizing U.S.-Egyptian Friendship

Photo By Maged Benjamin-Elias | Egyptian Brig. Gen. Amro Hassan, left, commanding general of the 3rd Mechanized...... read more read more Photo By Maged Benjamin-Elias | Egyptian Brig. Gen. Amro Hassan, left, commanding general of the 3rd Mechanized Infantry Division, and U.S. Marine Corps Brig. Gen. Stephen Lightfoot, right, commanding general of Task Force 51/5th Marine Expeditionary Brigade, pin the rank of colonel on U.S. Marine Corps Col. Brian Blaine during his promotion ceremony at BRIGHT STAR 25, Mohamed Naguib Military Base, Egypt, Sept. 1, 2025. The ceremony, conducted by an Egyptian general for a U.S. Marine, underscores the enduring partnership between U.S. and Egyptian armed forces. The BRIGHT STAR exercise enhances readiness and builds our partners’ capacity to operate seamlessly together, while improving interoperability in a joint operations environment. (U.S. Central Command photo by Maged Benjamin-Elias) see less | View Image Page

Alexandria, Egypt — On September 1, 2025, U.S. Marine Corps Col. Brian Blaine, director of operations for Task Force 51/5th Marine Expeditionary Brigade, marked a milestone in his nearly 30-year career when he was promoted during Bright Star 2025. The ceremony, held at Mohamed Naguib Military Base in Alexandria, coincided with the opening of the Command Post Exercise (CPX), connecting his personal achievement to a broader demonstration of partnership between the United States and Egypt.



Service members from both militaries formed ranks in honor of Col. Blaine, cheering as Egyptian Army Brigadier General Amro Hassan, Chief of the Joint Training Exercise, and U.S. Marine Brigadier General Stephen Lightfoot, Commander of Naval Amphibious Task Force 51/5th Marine Expeditionary Brigade, pinned him with his new rank. The moment symbolized not only individual success but also the enduring friendship and cooperation between the U.S. and Egyptian armed forces.



“It’s an honor to be part of this promotion that shows more than one officer’s success,” said Brig. Gen. Hassan. “It highlights the brotherhood and respect that bind our militaries. Today, we stood shoulder-to-shoulder to celebrate Col. Blaine and the strength of our partnership.”



Retired Egyptian Army Major General Wael Shawky, senior representative for the International Committee of the Red Cross’s armed and security forces delegate, also attended the ceremony. “Such moments remind us of the importance of continuous engagement on humanitarian principles and the respect for International Humanitarian Law,” Shawky said, noting how Bright Star strengthens bonds not only in training but also in shared values.



Brig. Gen. Lightfoot underscored the significance of the milestone. “Col. Blaine’s promotion highlights that success stems from individual excellence and the teamwork forged in warfighting and training,” Lightfoot said. “His nearly 30 years of service embody the commitment Bright Star 25 represents — the power of working together in preparation and execution.”



For Col. Blaine, the moment carried deep personal meaning. “This promotion is one of the greatest honors of my career,” he said. “To be pinned by leaders from both the United States and Egypt, and to stand in front of service members from our two nations, reflects the strength of our partnership and the trust we place in each other. I am deeply grateful for this moment and for the Marines, Sailors, and Soldiers who make this mission possible.”



By promoting Col. Blaine on the same day as the CPX opening, both militaries reinforced the message that individual milestones and collective achievements are inextricably linked. The ceremony highlighted the enduring ties forged through decades of collaboration in Bright Star, reminding everyone in attendance that military partnerships thrive on respect, shared victories, and friendships that transcend borders.