U.S. Marine Officer Promoted in Alexandria During Bright Star 2025, Symbolizing U.S.-Egyptian Friendship

Senior U.S. and Egyptian leaders, along with retired Egyptian Army Maj. Gen. Wael Shawky, senior representative for the International Committee of the Red Cross Armed and Security Forces delegate, pose for a photo following a partner-nation promotion ceremony for U.S. Marine Corps Col. Brian Blaine during BRIGHT STAR 25 at Mohamed Naguib Military Base, Egypt, Sept. 1, 2025. The ceremony underscores the enduring partnership and shared commitment between U.S. and Egyptian armed forces. The BRIGHT STAR exercise enhances readiness and builds our partners’ capacity to operate seamlessly together, while improving interoperability in a joint operations environment. (U.S. Central Command photo by Maged Benjamin-Elias)