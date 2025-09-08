Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    U.S. Marine Officer Promoted in Alexandria During Bright Star 2025, Symbolizing U.S.-Egyptian Friendship [Image 9 of 10]

    U.S. Marine Officer Promoted in Alexandria During Bright Star 2025, Symbolizing U.S.-Egyptian Friendship

    ALEXANDRIA, EGYPT

    09.01.2025

    Photo by Maged Benjamin-Elias 

    U.S. Central Command Public Affairs           

    U.S. Marines assigned to Task Force 51/5th Marine Expeditionary Brigade applaud during Col. Brian Blaine’s promotion ceremony at BRIGHT STAR 25, Mohamed Naguib Military Base, Egypt, Sept. 1, 2025. The event, conducted by an Egyptian general for a U.S. Marine, reflects the strength of the U.S.–Egypt military partnership. The BRIGHT STAR exercise enhances readiness and builds our partners’ capacity to operate seamlessly together, while improving interoperability in a joint operations environment. (U.S. Central Command photo by Maged Benjamin-Elias)

    Date Taken: 09.01.2025
    Date Posted: 09.08.2025 15:50
    Photo ID: 9299872
    VIRIN: 250901-D-OW769-8312
    Resolution: 4080x2720
    Size: 3.81 MB
    Location: ALEXANDRIA, EG
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    Egypt
    CENTCOM
    BrightStar25

