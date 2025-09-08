U.S. Marine Officer Promoted in Alexandria During Bright Star 2025, Symbolizing U.S.-Egyptian Friendship

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Marines assigned to Task Force 51/5th Marine Expeditionary Brigade applaud during Col. Brian Blaine’s promotion ceremony at BRIGHT STAR 25, Mohamed Naguib Military Base, Egypt, Sept. 1, 2025. The event, conducted by an Egyptian general for a U.S. Marine, reflects the strength of the U.S.–Egypt military partnership. The BRIGHT STAR exercise enhances readiness and builds our partners’ capacity to operate seamlessly together, while improving interoperability in a joint operations environment. (U.S. Central Command photo by Maged Benjamin-Elias)