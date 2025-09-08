U.S. Marine Officer Promoted in Alexandria During Bright Star 2025, Symbolizing U.S.-Egyptian Friendship

U.S. Marine Corps Col. Brian Blaine, right, director of operations for Task Force 51/5th Marine Expeditionary Brigade, reaffirms his oath to office during his promotion ceremony as part of BRIGHT STAR 25 at Mohamed Naguib Military Base, Egypt, Sept. 1, 2025. The partner-nation ceremony highlights the mutual respect and shared commitment between U.S. and Egyptian forces. The BRIGHT STAR exercise enhances readiness and builds our partners’ capacity to operate seamlessly together, while improving interoperability in a joint operations environment. (U.S. Central Command photo by Maged Benjamin-Elias)
