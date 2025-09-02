Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    U.S. Marines stationed in California deploy to Japan [Image 2 of 5]

    U.S. Marines stationed in California deploy to Japan

    MARINE CORPS AIR STATION IWAKUNI, YAMAGUCHI, JAPAN

    09.08.2025

    Photo by Lance Cpl. Cecilia Campbell 

    1st Marine Aircraft Wing   

    U.S. Marines with Marine Aircraft Group 12, 1st Marine Aircraft Wing, walk off the flight line after landing at Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni, Japan, Sept. 8, 2025. VMFA-232, an F-18 Hornet squadron from MCAS Miramar, California, deployed to augment MAG-12, 1st MAW under the Unit Deployment Program, which provides U.S.-based units with operational experience in the Indo-Pacific through continuous and overlapping deployments to the region. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Cecilia Campbell)

    U.S.-based F/A-18 Hornet squadron deploys to Japan

