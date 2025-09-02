U.S. Marines stationed in California deploy to Japan

U.S. Marines with Marine Aircraft Group 12, 1st Marine Aircraft Wing, walk off the flight line after landing at Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni, Japan, Sept. 8, 2025. VMFA-232, an F-18 Hornet squadron from MCAS Miramar, California, deployed to augment MAG-12, 1st MAW under the Unit Deployment Program, which provides U.S.-based units with operational experience in the Indo-Pacific through continuous and overlapping deployments to the region. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Cecilia Campbell)
U.S.-based F/A-18 Hornet squadron deploys to Japan
