U.S.-based F/A-18 Hornet squadron deploys to Japan

Photo By Lance Cpl. Erick Reyes | A U.S. Marine Corps F/A-18C Hornet aircraft with Marine Fighter Attack Squadron (VMFA) 232, Marine Aircraft Group 12, 1st Marine Aircraft Wing taxis the flight line at Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni, Japan, Sep. 8, 2025. VMFA-232, an F-18 Hornet squadron from MCAS Miramar, California, deployed to augment MAG-12, 1st MAW under the Unit Deployment Program, which provides U.S.-based units with operational experience in the Indo-Pacific through continuous and overlapping deployments to the region. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Erick Reyes)

MARINE CORPS AIR STATION IWAKUNI, Japan – The U.S. Marine Corps deployed Marine Fighter Attack Squadron (VMFA) 232 “Red Devils”, an F/A-18 Hornet squadron based at Marine Corps Air Station Miramar, California to MCAS Iwakuni, Japan, under the Marine Corps’ Unit Deployment Program (UDP) on Sept. 8, 2025. The fighter squadron joins Marine Aircraft Group (MAG) 12, 1st Marine Aircraft Wing, in support of flight operations across the Indo-Pacific region. VMFA-232 will integrate as the new UDP squadron, to eventually replace the current UDP squadron, VMFA-214.



The Unit Deployment Program provides continental U.S.-based units with experience operating in the Indo-Pacific through continuous and overlapping deployments to the region. The Red Devils will augment 1st Marine Aircraft Wing in providing critical aviation support from naval and expeditionary environments. This allows the Marine Corps to ensure operational readiness as obligated in support of the U.S.-Japan Treaty of Mutual Cooperation and Security.



