U.S. Marines stationed in California deploy to Japan

A U.S. Marine Corps F/A-18C Hornet aircraft with Marine Fighter Attack Squadron (VMFA) 232, Marine Aircraft Group 12, 1st Marine Aircraft Wing taxis the flight line at Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni, Japan, Sep. 8, 2025. VMFA-232, an F-18 Hornet squadron from MCAS Miramar, California, deployed to augment MAG-12, 1st MAW under the Unit Deployment Program, which provides U.S.-based units with operational experience in the Indo-Pacific through continuous and overlapping deployments to the region. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Erick Reyes)