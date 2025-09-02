U.S. Marines stationed in California deploy to Japan

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Marine Corps Col. William B. Millett III, right, the commanding officer of Marine Aircraft Group 12, 1st Marine Aircraft Wing, greets Marines from Marine Fighter Attack Squadron (VMFA) 232, MAG-12, 1st MAW, at Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni, Japan, Sept. 8, 2025. VMFA-232, an F/A-18 Hornet squadron from MCAS Miramar, California, deployed to augment MAG-12, 1st MAW under the Unit Deployment Program, which provides U.S.-based units with operational experience in the Indo-Pacific through continuous and overlapping deployments to the region. Millett is a native of Massachusetts. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Cecilia Campbell)