Ready Families, Mission Ready

U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Darian McClain, 51st Civil Engineer Squadron firefighter, helps participants hold a hose during Ready Families at Osan Air Base, Republic of Korea, Sept. 6, 2025. Ready Families was an immersive opportunity for families to explore the roles of base units, deepening their understanding of the mission and their place in it. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Sarah Williams)