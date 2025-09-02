Ready Families, Mission Ready

Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    OSAN AIR BASE, GYEONGGIDO [KYONGGI-DO], SOUTH KOREA

    09.06.2025

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Sarah Williams 

    51st Fighter Wing

    U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Keywon Palmer, left, and Senior Airman Hadiya Newton, right, 51st Security Forces Squadron military working dog handlers, perform a MWD demonstration during Ready Families at Osan Air Base, Republic of Korea, Sept. 6, 2025. The demonstration showcased the MWD’s capabilities and how they support the security of Osan. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Sarah Williams)

