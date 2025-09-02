Ready Families, Mission Ready

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Keywon Palmer, left, and Senior Airman Hadiya Newton, right, 51st Security Forces Squadron military working dog handlers, perform a MWD demonstration during Ready Families at Osan Air Base, Republic of Korea, Sept. 6, 2025. The demonstration showcased the MWD’s capabilities and how they support the security of Osan. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Sarah Williams)