    Ready Families, Mission Ready [Image 4 of 6]

    Ready Families, Mission Ready

    OSAN AIR BASE, GYEONGGIDO [KYONGGI-DO], SOUTH KOREA

    09.06.2025

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Sarah Williams 

    51st Fighter Wing

    Logan Dave, Ready Families participant, poses for a photo with a M240B machine gun during Ready Families at Osan Air Base, Republic of Korea, Sept. 6, 2025. During Ready Families, members of Team Osan were able to interact with different base units and agencies to build awareness of the 51st Fighter Wing mission. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Sarah Williams)

