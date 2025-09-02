Ready Families, Mission Ready

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Logan Dave, Ready Families participant, poses for a photo with a M240B machine gun during Ready Families at Osan Air Base, Republic of Korea, Sept. 6, 2025. During Ready Families, members of Team Osan were able to interact with different base units and agencies to build awareness of the 51st Fighter Wing mission. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Sarah Williams)