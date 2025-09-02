Logan Dave, Ready Families participant, poses for a photo with a M240B machine gun during Ready Families at Osan Air Base, Republic of Korea, Sept. 6, 2025. During Ready Families, members of Team Osan were able to interact with different base units and agencies to build awareness of the 51st Fighter Wing mission. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Sarah Williams)
|Date Taken:
|09.06.2025
|Date Posted:
|09.08.2025 02:30
|Photo ID:
|9298693
|VIRIN:
|250906-F-MU509-1053
|Resolution:
|4222x3016
|Size:
|817.43 KB
|Location:
|OSAN AIR BASE, GYEONGGIDO [KYONGGI-DO], KR
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Ready Families, Mission Ready [Image 6 of 6], by SSgt Sarah Williams, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.