Ready Families, Mission Ready

U.S. Air Force Senior Airman John Taylor, 51st Civil Engineer Squadron explosive ordnance disposal specialist, explains equipment during Ready Families at Osan Air Base, Republic of Korea, Sept. 6, 2025. Ready Families educated families on base units and agencies to foster awareness and strengthen resilience. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Sarah Williams)
