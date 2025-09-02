Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Ready Families, Mission Ready [Image 3 of 6]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Ready Families, Mission Ready

    OSAN AIR BASE, GYEONGGIDO [KYONGGI-DO], SOUTH KOREA

    09.06.2025

    Courtesy Photo

    51st Fighter Wing

    U.S. Air Force Senior Airman John Taylor, 51st Civil Engineer Squadron explosive ordnance disposal specialist, explains equipment during Ready Families at Osan Air Base, Republic of Korea, Sept. 6, 2025. Ready Families educated families on base units and agencies to foster awareness and strengthen resilience. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Sarah Williams)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 09.06.2025
    Date Posted: 09.08.2025 02:30
    Photo ID: 9298692
    VIRIN: 250906-F-MU509-1023
    Resolution: 4222x3016
    Size: 1.15 MB
    Location: OSAN AIR BASE, GYEONGGIDO [KYONGGI-DO], KR
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Ready Families, Mission Ready [Image 6 of 6], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Ready Families, Mission Ready
    Ready Families, Mission Ready
    Ready Families, Mission Ready
    Ready Families, Mission Ready
    Ready Families, Mission Ready
    Ready Families, Mission Ready

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    51FW
    FightTonight
    FamilyReadiness
    TeamOsan
    ReadyFamilies
    OsanStrong

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download