Ready Families, Mission Ready

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Susie Walsh, center left, and Micaela Pickle, center right, don body armor during Kids Understand Deployment Operations at Osan Air Base, Republic of Korea, Sept. 6, 2025. K.U.D.O.S. was an interactive orientation where children and families get hands-on exposure to how different units and agencies support base readiness. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Sarah Williams)