Susie Walsh, center left, and Micaela Pickle, center right, don body armor during Kids Understand Deployment Operations at Osan Air Base, Republic of Korea, Sept. 6, 2025. K.U.D.O.S. was an interactive orientation where children and families get hands-on exposure to how different units and agencies support base readiness. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Sarah Williams)
Date Taken:
|09.06.2025
Date Posted:
|09.08.2025 02:30
Photo ID:
|9298691
VIRIN:
|250906-F-MU509-1015
Location:
|OSAN AIR BASE, GYEONGGIDO [KYONGGI-DO], KR
This work, Ready Families, Mission Ready [Image 6 of 6], by SSgt Sarah Williams, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.