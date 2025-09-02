Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    SOLOMON SEA

    08.12.2025

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Nathalie Aviles 

    U.S. Coast Guard Forces Micronesia / Sector Guam

    Petty Officer 2nd Class Nathalie Aviles takes a photo of a fishing vessel operating in the Solomon Sea on Aug. 12, 2025, while aboard a a Royal Australian Air Force C-27J Spartan flight as part of Operation Island Chief. U.S. Coast Guard members played a pivotal role in the success of Operation Island Chief 2025 (OPIC25), a multinational maritime surveillance operation conducted from Aug. 4-15, to combat illegal, unreported, and unregulated (IUU) fishing across the Pacific and maritime security. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer Nathalie Aviles)

    From Guam to Honiara: Aviles strengthens Pacific fight for sustainable fisheries

