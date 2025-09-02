Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    U.S. Coast Guard member recognized for Operation Island Chief contributions [Image 4 of 5]

    U.S. Coast Guard member recognized for Operation Island Chief contributions

    SOLOMON ISLANDS

    08.13.2025

    Courtesy Photo

    U.S. Coast Guard Forces Micronesia / Sector Guam

    U.S. Coast Guard Petty Officer 2nd Class Nathalie Aviles accepts formal recognition from Royal Australian Navy Cmdr. Beaumont for her role in Operation Island Chief at the Forum Fisheries Agency's headquarters in Honiara, Solomon Islands, on Sept. 13, 2025. U.S. Coast Guard personnel contributed to the success of Operation Island Chief 2025 (OPIC25), a multinational maritime surveillance operation conducted from Aug. 4-15, to combat illegal, unreported, and unregulated (IUU) fishing across the Pacific and maritime security. (U.S. Coast Guard photo)

    From Guam to Honiara: Aviles strengthens Pacific fight for sustainable fisheries

