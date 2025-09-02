U.S. Coast Guard member recognized for Operation Island Chief contributions

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Coast Guard Petty Officer 2nd Class Nathalie Aviles accepts formal recognition from Royal Australian Navy Cmdr. Beaumont for her role in Operation Island Chief at the Forum Fisheries Agency's headquarters in Honiara, Solomon Islands, on Sept. 13, 2025. U.S. Coast Guard personnel contributed to the success of Operation Island Chief 2025 (OPIC25), a multinational maritime surveillance operation conducted from Aug. 4-15, to combat illegal, unreported, and unregulated (IUU) fishing across the Pacific and maritime security. (U.S. Coast Guard photo)