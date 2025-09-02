Operation Island Chief Royal Australian Air Force C-27J Spartan flight

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Petty Officer 2nd Class Nathalie Aviles stands with a Royal Australian Air Force C-27J Spartan airplane in Honiara, Solomon Islands, following a flight on Aug. 12, 2025. Aviles played a pivotal role in the success of Operation Island Chief 2025 (OPIC25), a multinational maritime surveillance operation conducted from Aug. 4-15, to combat illegal, unreported, and unregulated (IUU) fishing across the Pacific and maritime security. (U.S. Coast Guard photo)