Operation Island Chief Royal Australian Air Force C-27J Spartan flight

Petty Officer 2nd Class Nathalie Aviles stands with a Royal Australian Air Force C-27J Spartan airplane in Honiara, Solomon Islands, following a flight on Aug. 12, 2025. Aviles played a pivotal role in the success of Operation Island Chief 2025 (OPIC25), a multinational maritime surveillance operation conducted from Aug. 4-15, to combat illegal, unreported, and unregulated (IUU) fishing across the Pacific and maritime security. (U.S. Coast Guard photo)
|Date Taken:
|08.12.2025
|Date Posted:
|09.07.2025 21:30
|Photo ID:
|9298522
|VIRIN:
|250812-G-G0020-8579
|Resolution:
|2000x1500
|Size:
|2.93 MB
|Location:
|SB
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
From Guam to Honiara: Aviles strengthens Pacific fight for sustainable fisheries
No keywords found.