From Guam to Honiara: Aviles strengthens Pacific fight for sustainable fisheries

SANTA RITA, Guam — Petty Officer 2nd Class Nathalie Aviles from U.S. Coast Guard Forces Micronesia/Sector Guam played a pivotal role in the success of Operation Island Chief 2025 (OPIC25), a multinational maritime surveillance operation conducted from Aug. 4-15, to combat illegal, unreported, and unregulated (IUU) fishing across the Pacific and maritime security.



Deployed temporarily at the Pacific Islands Forum Fisheries Agency’s (FFA) Regional Fisheries Surveillance Centre (RFSC) in Honiara, Solomon Islands, Aviles’ contributions underscored the strength of Pacific unity while aligning with U.S. Coast Guard priorities including defense readiness and homeland security.



A Human Anchor in Regional Collaboration

Aviles brought her expertise to the RFSC, where she worked alongside 32 secondees and partners from 13 FFA Member nations—Cook Islands, Federated States of Micronesia, Fiji, Kiribati, Republic of the Marshall Islands, Nauru, Republic of Palau, Papua New Guinea, Samoa, Solomon Islands, Tuvalu, Tonga, and Vanuatu—as well as Pacific Quadrilateral partners (Australia, New Zealand, France, and the United States). Her role involved analyzing intelligence and developing actionable products that guided surface and air assets in conducting 100 boardings (53 in port, 47 at sea) and identifying 12 vessels of interest. She also participated in a Royal Australian Air Force C-27J Spartan flight.



“I valued the opportunity to work with such a multinational group,” Aviles shared. “Seeing the impact of our combined analysis and the detailed products we provided to the forces on the ground and at sea was incredibly rewarding.”



Her work directly supported priorities by fostering interoperability among regional partners. The collaborative environment at the RFSC enabled the integration of advanced satellite detection, data analysis from partners like Global Fishing Watch, and aerial surveillance from assets like the Royal Australian Air Force C-27J Spartan. Aviles’ efforts ensured that actionable intelligence reached operational units, enhancing the region’s ability to monitor vast Exclusive Economic Zones (EEZs) and the high seas. This in turn strengthens U.S. defense readiness by equipping Pacific nations with the tools and coordination needed to protect their marine resources, a critical component of regional stability and security.



Building Networks and Bridging Perspectives

Beyond her technical contributions, Aviles embraced the human element of Pacific unity. “I enjoyed seeing various perspectives and building a network with professionals from across the Pacific,” she noted. Her engagement with counterparts from different nations and organizations fostered mutual understanding and trust. This network-building aligns with U.S. homeland security efforts by reinforcing partnerships that deter threats to Pacific economies and food security, which depend heavily on sustainable tuna fisheries.



Impact and Legacy

Aviles’ contributions to OPIC25 exemplify the U.S. Coast Guard’s commitment to Pacific partnerships. Her intelligence analysis supported the operation’s deterrence effect, with four historic cases closed in Kiribati and several high seas transshipments flagged for further investigation. By helping to safeguard the region’s tuna fisheries, she played a vital role in ensuring economic and food security for Pacific nations. “Operation Island Chief demonstrates what we can achieve when we work together,” Aviles reflected. “It’s about protecting a shared resource, with consideration for future generations.”



Lt. Erik Bertulaitis, a pilot from Coast Guard Sector San Diego, also assisted with aviation surveillance, coordinating patrols by assets like the Royal Australian Air Force C-27J Spartan aircraft. This aircraft captured images of maritime activities for review, extending surveillance over pertinent exclusive economic zones and high seas.



The U.S. Coast Guard maintains a longstanding commitment to Forum Fisheries Agency operations. In past years, the service deployed cutters as available for at-sea enforcement and routinely sends intelligence specialists from U.S. Coast Guard Oceania District to support counter-illegal fishing missions. Aviles marked her first visit to Honiara, yet she and her Guam-based counterpart previously deployed for similar operations to the Freely Associated States over the last two years.



FFA Director-General Noan David Pakop praised the collective approach in a release from FFA. "Operation Island Chief demonstrates the value of collective regional action," he said.



This ongoing partnership underscores Pacific unity, as nations and allies combine strengths to combat threats that transcend borders. The U.S. Coast Guard's involvement helps foster sustained vigilance and stability across the region



For more about Operation Island Chief 2025 please visit: https://www.ffa.int/2025/08/operation-island-chief-reinforces-pacific-unity-against-illegal-fishing



About U.S. Coast Guard Forces Micronesia/Sector Guam

U.S. Coast Guard Forces Micronesia/Sector Guam protects maritime interests, ensuring security and fostering peace and prosperity across the Blue Pacific with a focus on the Western pacific and Micronesia. Their operations span search and rescue, law enforcement, environmental protection, and national defense, maintaining close ties with local, regional, and international partners to uphold maritime safety and security standards.



About Pacific Islands Forum Fisheries Agency (FFA)

FFA assists its 17 Members to sustainably manage fishery resources that fall within their 200-mile Exclusive Economic Zones (EEZs). FFA provides expertise, technical assistance and other support to its members who make decisions about their tuna resources and participate in regional decision making on tuna management. Find out more here: www.ffa.int