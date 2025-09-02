Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Op Solania 25-3 [Image 1 of 5]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Op Solania 25-3

    HONIARA, SOLOMON ISLANDS

    08.12.2025

    Courtesy Photo

    U.S. Coast Guard Forces Micronesia / Sector Guam

    United States Coast Guard, Petty Officer Second Class Nathalie Aviles (R), Royal Australian Air Force, Corporal Matthew Dunnell, and Senior Border Force Officer Richard Noad at the Forum Fisheries Agency, Honiara, Solomon Islands. (Royal Australian Air Force photo by FLTLT Madeleine Magee)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.12.2025
    Date Posted: 09.07.2025 21:30
    Photo ID: 9298519
    VIRIN: 250812-G-G0020-5735
    Resolution: 4800x3200
    Size: 2.2 MB
    Location: HONIARA, SB
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    GALLERY

    Op Solania 25-3
    Op Solania 25-3
    Operation Island Chief Royal Australian Air Force C-27J Spartan flight
    U.S. Coast Guard member recognized for Operation Island Chief contributions
    Operation Island Chief

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    From Guam to Honiara: Aviles strengthens Pacific fight for sustainable fisheries

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    OPIC25

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download