Op Solania 25-3

United States Coast Guard, Petty Officer Second Class Nathalie Aviles (R), Royal Australian Air Force, Corporal Matthew Dunnell, and Senior Border Force Officer Richard Noad at the Forum Fisheries Agency, Honiara, Solomon Islands. (Royal Australian Air Force photo by FLTLT Madeleine Magee)