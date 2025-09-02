Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

An audience looks on during the 41st Infantry Brigade Combat Team Change of Command Ceremony, Sept. 7, at the Major General White Building in Salem Oregon. Incoming 41 IBCT Commander, Col. Paul Dyer is taking over for Outgoing 41 IBCT Commander, Col. Peter Helzer. (U.S. Army Photo by SGT Jeremiah Tanael)