On Sept. 7, 2025, the Oregon National Guard held a Change of Command ceremony at the Major General George A. White Building in Salem. Col. Peter Helzer formally passed leadership of the Oregon National Guard's 41st Infantry Brigade Combat Team to Col. Paul Dyer.



This event followed long-standing military tradition, highlighting the smooth transfer of responsibility and the brigade’s ongoing commitment to service at both the state and national level. Under Col. Helzer’s leadership, the brigade maintained its reputation for readiness and strong community partnerships. Col. Dyer now steps into the role with deep experience and a clear dedication to leading Soldiers into the future.



The 41st IBCT, also known as the “Sunset Brigade,” has a long and proud history. Originally organized in 1917, it traces its lineage to Oregon’s earliest citizen-soldier units. The brigade fought with distinction in World War I and World War II, and in more recent decades, its Soldiers have deployed to Iraq, Afghanistan, and Kosovo, among other missions.



The 41st IBCT is made up of Soldiers from across Oregon and the Pacific Northwest and plays a vital role in both overseas operations and disaster response here at home. The brigade’s work is essential for national defense, but it also provides critical support to Oregon communities during wildfires, floods, and other emergencies.



The Change of Command ceremony was not only a moment to honor Col. Helzer’s service, but also a reminder of the brigade’s legacy of dedication, resilience, and service to both country and community as Col. Dyer moves the brigade into the future.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 09.07.2025 Date Posted: 09.07.2025 17:24 Story ID: 547458 Location: US Web Views: 27 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 41st Infantry Brigade Combat Team Change of Command Ceremony, by SFC Cory Grogan, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.