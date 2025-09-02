Incoming 41st Infantry Brigade Combat Team Commander, Col. Paul Dyer (left) shakes hand with 41st IBCT Command Sgt. Maj. John Zagyva during a Change of Command Ceremony at the Major General George White Building in Salem, Oregon, Sept. 7. (U.S. Army Photo by SGT Jeremiah Tanael)
41st Infantry Brigade Combat Team Change of Command Ceremony
