    41st Infantry Brigade Combat Team Change of Command Ceremony [Image 1 of 4]

    41st Infantry Brigade Combat Team Change of Command Ceremony

    UNITED STATES

    09.07.2025

    Photo by Sgt. 1st Class Cory Grogan 

    Oregon Military Department Joint Forces Headquarters

    Outgoing 41st Infantry Brigade Combat Team Commander, Col. Peter Helzer (right), pause for a photo with Lt. Col. Eric Zimmerman during the 41st IBCT Change of Command Ceremony at the Major General George While Building in Salem, Oregon, Sept. 7. (U.S. Army Photo by SGT Jeremiah Tanael)

    Date Taken: 09.07.2025
    Date Posted: 09.07.2025 17:24
    Photo ID: 9298353
    VIRIN: 250907-A-FS713-7435
    Resolution: 2916x3776
    Size: 4.87 MB
    Location: US
