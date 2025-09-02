41st Infantry Brigade Combat Team Change of Command Ceremony

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Outgoing 41st Infantry Brigade Combat Team Commander, Col. Peter Helzer (right), pause for a photo with Lt. Col. Eric Zimmerman during the 41st IBCT Change of Command Ceremony at the Major General George While Building in Salem, Oregon, Sept. 7. (U.S. Army Photo by SGT Jeremiah Tanael)