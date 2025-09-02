Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    41st Infantry Brigade Combat Team Change of Command Ceremony [Image 2 of 4]

    41st Infantry Brigade Combat Team Change of Command Ceremony

    UNITED STATES

    09.07.2025

    Photo by Sgt. 1st Class Cory Grogan 

    Oregon Military Department Joint Forces Headquarters

    Brig. Gen. Alan Gronewald (right), The Adjutant General, Oregon National Guard, passes the Guidon Flag to incoming 41st Infantry Brigade Combat Team Commander, Col. Paul Dyer, during the Change of Command ceremony at the Major General George While Building in Salem, Oregon, Sept. 7. (U.S. Army Photo by SGT Jeremiah Tanael)

    Date Taken: 09.07.2025
    Date Posted: 09.07.2025 17:24
    Photo ID: 9298354
    VIRIN: 250907-A-FS713-9298
    Resolution: 4997x2808
    Size: 6.16 MB
    Location: US
    This work, 41st Infantry Brigade Combat Team Change of Command Ceremony [Image 4 of 4], by SFC Cory Grogan, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Oregon National Guard

