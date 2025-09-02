41st Infantry Brigade Combat Team Change of Command Ceremony

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Brig. Gen. Alan Gronewald (right), The Adjutant General, Oregon National Guard, passes the Guidon Flag to incoming 41st Infantry Brigade Combat Team Commander, Col. Paul Dyer, during the Change of Command ceremony at the Major General George While Building in Salem, Oregon, Sept. 7. (U.S. Army Photo by SGT Jeremiah Tanael)