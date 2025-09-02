SECAF visits VSFB; views SDA Tranche 1 satellite ahead of launch

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Secretary of the Air Force Troy Meink along with Senator Kevin Cramer (R-N.D.) pose with Vandenberg SFB leadership in front of the Space Development Agency’s Tranche 1 satellites at a satellite processing facility at Vandenberg Space Force Base, Calif., Aug. 28, 2025. Tranche 1 is slated to launch from the Vandenberg Spaceport no earlier than Sept. 10. This will be the first 21 of 126 Tranche 1 Transport Layer satellites going to low-Earth orbit to deliver next-gen capability to the joint warfighter to support terrestrial missions through the Proliferated Warfighter Space Architecture. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Daekwon Stith)