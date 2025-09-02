Secretary of the Air Force Troy Meink along with Senator Kevin Cramer (R-N.D.) pose with Vandenberg SFB leadership in front of the Space Development Agency’s Tranche 1 satellites at a satellite processing facility at Vandenberg Space Force Base, Calif., Aug. 28, 2025. Tranche 1 is slated to launch from the Vandenberg Spaceport no earlier than Sept. 10. This will be the first 21 of 126 Tranche 1 Transport Layer satellites going to low-Earth orbit to deliver next-gen capability to the joint warfighter to support terrestrial missions through the Proliferated Warfighter Space Architecture. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Daekwon Stith)
|Date Taken:
|08.28.2025
|Date Posted:
|09.05.2025 19:11
|Photo ID:
|9296679
|VIRIN:
|250828-F-XB588-1007
|Resolution:
|5145x3423
|Size:
|1.81 MB
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, SECAF visits VSFB; views SDA Tranche 1 satellite ahead of launch [Image 4 of 4], by SrA Daekwon Stith, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
SECAF visits VSFB; views SDA Tranche 1 satellite ahead of launch
