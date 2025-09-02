Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    SECAF visits VSFB; views SDA Tranche 1 satellite ahead of launch [Image 4 of 4]

    SECAF visits VSFB; views SDA Tranche 1 satellite ahead of launch

    UNITED STATES

    08.28.2025

    Photo by Senior Airman Daekwon Stith 

    Space Launch Delta 30   

    Secretary of the Air Force Troy Meink along with Senator Kevin Cramer (R-N.D.) pose with Vandenberg SFB leadership in front of the Space Development Agency’s Tranche 1 satellites at a satellite processing facility at Vandenberg Space Force Base, Calif., Aug. 28, 2025. Tranche 1 is slated to launch from the Vandenberg Spaceport no earlier than Sept. 10. This will be the first 21 of 126 Tranche 1 Transport Layer satellites going to low-Earth orbit to deliver next-gen capability to the joint warfighter to support terrestrial missions through the Proliferated Warfighter Space Architecture. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Daekwon Stith)

    Date Taken: 08.28.2025
    Date Posted: 09.05.2025 19:11
